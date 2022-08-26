Fall Events Heating Up This Month Along the Forgotten Coast

There's Still Time to Register to Win a Guys Getaway!
There's still time to register to win our Guys’ Getaway! One lucky winner and three ‘bros’ will receive a two-night stay for four and a round of golf at the St. James Bay Golf Resort east of Carrabelle, an offshore fishing charter, lots of great food, and libations at local pubs. CLICK HERE for a chance to win! We will draw the lucky winner on September 16, 2022.
Annual SGI Pork Off September 5
Come and join the local BBQ talent at the 9th annual Pork Off for Pink Out, held on Monday September 5 at Paddy’s Raw Bar on SGI. BBQ pork and rib plates will be on sale beginning at 11am for $15/plate. There will be live music, an inflatable water slide and a dunk tank! All proceeds from the day will go towards the 10th annual Pink Out which will be held on Friday October 7 which benefits Franklin Needs providing free mammograms and other services to local residents.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum September Exhibits
Torch Exhibit - The museum is extending its special exhibit on the Campaign in North Africa called Operation Torch. This exhibit will be on display at the museum from Tuesday, July 12 until Saturday, September 3. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Operation Market Garden Exhibit - On display from Tuesday, September 6 until Saturday, October 1. Operation Market Garden (September 17th - 27th, 1944) was the attempt to establish control of the bridge over the Rhine at Arnhem on the border of Germany and the Netherlands. This exhibit presents the military commanders from both the Allied and the German forces, and presents information of the Horsa and Waco gliders, as well as the Douglas C47 Skytrain aircraft used to bring troops and equipment from England. The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Visit Three For Free! Carrabelle Museums Celebrate Museum Day September 17
Carrabelle’s three museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, September 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity. This national celebration honors museums that follow the example of the Smithsonian. This nation-wide celebration honors museums that follow the example of the Smithsonian with free admission. In honor of this day, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, Carrabelle History Museum, and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will have special activities and exhibits. In keeping with this theme, Carrabelle’s three history museums will celebrate The American Experience. Crooked River Lighthouse will feature their Country Market from 9 am-1 pm with local crafts, baked goods and produce. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will offer a scavenger hunt through their collection. Carrabelle History Museum will highlight the quirky objects and unique oddities from their collection, like the World’s Smallest Police Station and a 20,000 year old oyster shell.
FSU Marine Lab, ANERR Host Eco Workshops and Talks
Looking for summer fun for the whole family? Check out the Evening at the Edge of the Sea Workshop on Saturday, September 10 at the FSU Marine and Coastal Lab. Each workshop at the lab, located east of Carrabelle, includes a walk along the tidal flats with marine lab staff to learn about the fascinating marine creatures. $15 per workshop. The lab also hosts free public tours each Friday from 11 am - 4 pm. Learn about current research initiatives, meet the staff and more.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center hosts a Reserve Wednsday talk on September 21 to talk turtles - Diamondback terrapins specifically. The diamonback terrapins are a brackish water turtle species with an extensive range, inhabiting much of the United States Gulf and Atlantic coasts. U.S. Geological Survey and partners are currently studying diamondback terrapins throughout the Florida panhandle to learn more about the species in an previously understudied portion of their range. Join USGS biologist Dan Catizone at the Apalachicola NERR at 2PM on Wednesday, September 21 for a presentation about what they’ve learned so far.
On September 29, ANERR will host a bay-friendly landscaping course. Participants in this workshop will learn about resources to help them transform their inefficient yard into a luscious bay conscious landscape. The class will also feature information on innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens, green roofs, and bio-swales. Come find out how to be good to the bay and reduce the time you spend on maintenance.
SGI Pink Out October 7
This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun!
SGI Art & Wine Splash October 8
Join your friends on St. George Island Saturday, October 8, for the annual St. George Art and Wine Splash. The event is sponsored by The St. George Island Business Association. The festival will feature talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. Artists will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents at various Island locations. Setting this event apart from other arts and crafts shows is the special Wine Walk which will take place from Noon-5 p.m.
Apalach Porch Fest October 22
Apalachicola's Porch Fest, a grassroots music event, will be held October 22 on porches and yards throughout Apalachicola. The event begins and ends this year at Lafayette Park along the Bayfront in Apalachicola. The day of music features nine local performers, each on different porches, at staggered times, throughout Apalachicola neighborhoods.
Franklin County Commission Funds Replacement of Apalachicola's Lafayette Park Pier Gazebo
Visitors to Apalachicola's iconic Layafette Park Pier have been treated to a welcome surprise as the scenic pier's covered gazebo, destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, has been repaired thanks to funding from the Franklin County Commission through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Lafayette Park has long been a favorite venue for weddings and outdoor birthday parties. The county also funded the replacement of the City's interpretative signs which were also damaged during the 2018 Hurricane Michael.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs September 10
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host full moon climbs on Saturday, September 10.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb and Drum Circle on Saturday, September 10, from 8-10 pm. The Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W. Also at the Crooked River Lighthouse, on September 22, the group will host a Gong Experience from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm. The Gong Experience, also called a “sound bath,” explores the powerful vibrations of selected harmonic tones as a source of healing.
Heritage Dinner September 17 to Feature History Author Dale Cox
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will host its popular Heritage Dinner on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 6:30-9:00 pm at Holy Family Senior Center, 203 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries St, Apalachicola, FL. This year’s dinner theme will be the Florida Territorial Period, 1821-1845. Dale Cox, renowned Panhandle historian and author, will be the featured speaker. The Heritage Dinner has been a long-standing fall tradition in Apalachicola. Net proceeds will benefit the Apalachicola Area Historical Society.
Coastal Cleanup September 17
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper, along with the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling, is co-sponsoring the Ocean Conservancy’s 36th Annual International Coast Cleanup at 11 locations throughout Franklin County on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Last year, 283 volunteers in Franklin County collected more than six tons of trash from the local beaches, bay, gulf, and river. Each year, volunteers not only remove trash from the environment but also record what they collect in order to develop ways to deter these trash problems in the future. Click here for details.
