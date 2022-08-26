Repair work on the road to the St. George Island fishing pier will take a little longer than expected.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission agreed to extend the project's final completion date to October 7th because the contractor has experienced delays due to bad weather as well as a delay in the delivery of the guardrail material.
The road was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and repairs include replacing rip-rap, repairing the guardrail and ribbon curb, and patching the storm damaged asphalt roadway.
