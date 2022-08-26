Friday, August 26, 2022

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

St Joseph Bay Golf Club Two-Man

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022, AT 12 PM

700 Country Club Rd, Port St Joe, FL 32456-5448


18-hole stroke play with 2 player teams. 6 holes scramble, 6 holes best ball, 6 holes modified alternate shot. $39 members, $49 guest. 11:00 lunch 12:00 shotgun start.

Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Enjoy dinner and a beverage after shopping on Reid Ave.

We look forward to seeing you there!


The 2022 Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Saturday September 3, and Sunday September 4, 2022, in George Core Park - Port St. Joe, Florida.

Gates Open at Noon ET

Featuring the best Arts & Crafts Vendors from the region and incredible food vendors including the BEST SEAFOOD ON THE COAST provided by our official Seafood Vendors: the St. Joe Shrimp Company & Cat 5 Raw Bar & Grill!

This is a TICKETED EVENT.

Buy your tickets HERE or at the gate days of show:
- One-Day pass $15 - each day
- Two-Day pass - $25
Kids under 12 are FREE!
NO outside food or drinks allowed.
Bring your lawn chair.
Get Your Tickets TODAY

The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in February thru the first weekend of December at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons Park. The market is a 501c3 non-profit staffed by volunteers.

Next Market will be this Saturday, September 3. 

Join us for the first WindMark Beach Music Festival! This event will take place at different locations in the WindMark Beach Village Center. Attendees will be able to stroll while listening to live music from Mark Owens, Weston T. Hine & The Palmetto’s, Hunter Wall Band and The Krickets. This event is FREE and open to the public.

WHERE: WindMark Beach Village Center, 101 Good Morning St, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Attendees are invited to bring low back chairs or blankets to enjoy the performances.
﻿
Current Lineup:
Mark Owens
Weston T. Hine & The Palmetto’s
Hunter Wall Band
The Krickets
PSJ High School Soccer Sponsor Form
The 2022 Forgotten Music Festival is just around the corner. We need your support and sponsorship. The Forgotten Music Festival will soon print posters and order tee shirts, so make your brand is in included in the marketing media, make your commitment TODAY.


Visit https://www.forgottenmusicfestival.com/sponsors or email info@forgottenmusicfestival.com for more information!


Tickets can be purchased at https://www.forgottenmusicfestival.com/tickets


Thank you for your support!




at

