Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

The 2022 Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Saturday September 3, and Sunday September 4, 2022, in George Core Park - Port St. Joe, Florida.
Gates Open at Noon ET
Featuring the best Arts & Crafts Vendors from the region and incredible food vendors including the BEST SEAFOOD ON THE COAST provided by our official Seafood Vendors: the St. Joe Shrimp Company & Cat 5 Raw Bar & Grill!
This is a TICKETED EVENT.
Buy your tickets HERE or at the gate days of show:
- One-Day pass $15 - each day
- Two-Day pass - $25
Kids under 12 are FREE!
NO outside food or drinks allowed.
Bring your lawn chair.
No comments:
Post a Comment