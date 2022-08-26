Friday, August 26, 2022

What saliva reveals about mental health; trees and hurricanes; and more UF/IFAS news

 

 

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

Twitter icon@UF_IFAS Facebook icon@UFIFASNews
  
  For the week beginning August 22, 2022
 
   
  

 
Timely News: It's almost time to kick off football and tailgating season. Let UF/IFAS food safety expert Keith Schneider advise on the best ways to keep your tailgate free of foodborne illnesses.

View a video story with Dr. Schneider >  Contact us on this topic >

  
   
 
   
  Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
  
   
  

Study finds differences in saliva bacteria of students with recent suicidal thoughts

While there is a growing body of research on mental health and the human microbiome, this is the first study to look at bacterial differences in the saliva of those with and without recent suicidal thoughts. Download here > Contact >

Most trees survive winds from hurricanes as strong as Category 2; caution still urged

As the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, a new University of Florida study shows most trees withstand winds of 39 to 110 mph. The lead on the study, Andrew Koeser, answers questions on the subject. Download here > Contact >

Looking at termite colony longevity, reproductive strategies over decades

In an unprecedented effort initiated in 1986 and completed in 2009, UF/IFAS distinguished professor Nan-Yao Su and a team of scientists monitored colonies of the Formosan subterranean termites in the field on a monthly basis. Download here > Contact >

Scientists eye stormwater pond benefits

A multi-year UF project, funded by a nearly $1.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation, will evaluate stormwater ponds’ environmental, social and economic benefits, collectively called ecosystem services. Download here > Contact >

Find Your Frugal: How Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices save money

The UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) program helps homeowners find more sustainable alternatives for their landscapes, reducing overall water usage and pollutants, and also creating long-term cost savings. Download here > Contact >


This new series, Find Your Frugal, tackles topics related to money savings amid rising costs. Previous pieces have covered hurricane preparednessauto expensesgroceriescreditbankingschool suppliesfamily funschool lunches and farmer's market tips. Contact us >

Parasitic nematodes cause $125B in global crop losses; UF leads new coping research

“The situation with nematodes is exacerbated by an emerging concern in agriculture: the effect of warming nighttime temperatures,” said UF scientist Peter DiGennaro, lead on a $2.3 million project funded by NSF and USDA. Download here > Contact >

 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Our blogs share knowledge: Cottage Food Operations “Home Sweet Home Act” 2021 Update

Jennifer Hagen, UF/IFAS Extension Lee County agent, details the amended Florida cottage food requirements. Contact us for more >

Video stories: Project educates veterinarians on honey bee pests and diseases

The program aims to have local beekeepers able to access medications necessary for honey bee health. Contact for downloadable content >

Visual learning: Reducing nitrogen pollution in Florida waters

Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices prevented an estimated 119,564 pounds of nitrogen from entering Florida waters in 2021. That adds up to an estimated annual savings of $59.8 million in nitrogen removal costs. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
  Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.		  
     
 
 
UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team		 UF/IFAS Logo
 
 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment