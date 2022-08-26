What saliva reveals about mental health; trees and hurricanes; and more UF/IFAS news

|
|For the week beginning August 22, 2022
Timely News: It's almost time to kick off football and tailgating season. Let UF/IFAS food safety expert Keith Schneider advise on the best ways to keep your tailgate free of foodborne illnesses.
View a video story with Dr. Schneider > Contact us on this topic >
|Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Study finds differences in saliva bacteria of students with recent suicidal thoughts
While there is a growing body of research on mental health and the human microbiome, this is the first study to look at bacterial differences in the saliva of those with and without recent suicidal thoughts. Download here > Contact >
Most trees survive winds from hurricanes as strong as Category 2; caution still urged
As the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, a new University of Florida study shows most trees withstand winds of 39 to 110 mph. The lead on the study, Andrew Koeser, answers questions on the subject. Download here > Contact >
Looking at termite colony longevity, reproductive strategies over decades
In an unprecedented effort initiated in 1986 and completed in 2009, UF/IFAS distinguished professor Nan-Yao Su and a team of scientists monitored colonies of the Formosan subterranean termites in the field on a monthly basis. Download here > Contact >
Scientists eye stormwater pond benefits
A multi-year UF project, funded by a nearly $1.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation, will evaluate stormwater ponds’ environmental, social and economic benefits, collectively called ecosystem services. Download here > Contact >
Find Your Frugal: How Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices save money
The UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) program helps homeowners find more sustainable alternatives for their landscapes, reducing overall water usage and pollutants, and also creating long-term cost savings. Download here > Contact >
This new series, Find Your Frugal, tackles topics related to money savings amid rising costs. Previous pieces have covered hurricane preparedness, auto expenses, groceries, credit, banking, school supplies, family fun, school lunches and farmer's market tips. Contact us >
Parasitic nematodes cause $125B in global crop losses; UF leads new coping research
“The situation with nematodes is exacerbated by an emerging concern in agriculture: the effect of warming nighttime temperatures,” said UF scientist Peter DiGennaro, lead on a $2.3 million project funded by NSF and USDA. Download here > Contact >
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
