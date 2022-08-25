Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ribbon Cutting Today for Small Spaces flea market in Eastpoint!

Join us for Ribbon Cutting

Small Spaces

TODAY August 25th at 4 PM

Please join the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Small Spaces flea market in Eastpoint!

Thursday August 25th at 4PM

203 US Hwy 98

Eastpoint, FL 32328


Thrift store and indoor flea. Mostly consignment and some buying options. Small spaces for rent. Work under consignment. Offer refreshments: Coffee, Popcorn, fresh free range eggs! We support local pet adoption and may have a furry friend in the store for you!


Have stuff you need to get rid of? Join the weekend Outdoor flea market Sale on Saturdays!





at

