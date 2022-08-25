Ribbon Cutting Today for Small Spaces flea market in Eastpoint!

Please join the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Small Spaces flea market in Eastpoint!
Thursday August 25th at 4PM
203 US Hwy 98
Eastpoint, FL 32328
Thrift store and indoor flea. Mostly consignment and some buying options. Small spaces for rent. Work under consignment. Offer refreshments: Coffee, Popcorn, fresh free range eggs! We support local pet adoption and may have a furry friend in the store for you!
Have stuff you need to get rid of? Join the weekend Outdoor flea market Sale on Saturdays!
