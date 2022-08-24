Wednesday, August 24, 2022

            A sea turtle release at Alligator Point on Wednesday went off without a hitch.

 

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab released 'Scuttle', a juvenile kemp's ridley sea turtle.

 

Scuttle was caught by a recreational fisherman on July 1st, at the Eastpoint Fishing Pier.

 

She was hooked in the jaw.

 

Her hook was removed at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and she was monitored closely for several weeks.

 

Once she was gaining weight and hunting for food, she was deemed ready for release.

 

The release was done with a good public turnout along with help from members of the Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol Team.




