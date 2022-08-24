A sea turtle
release at Alligator Point on Wednesday went off without a hitch.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab released 'Scuttle', a juvenile kemp's
ridley sea turtle.
Scuttle was caught by a recreational fisherman on July 1st, at the
Eastpoint Fishing Pier.
She was hooked in the jaw.
Her hook was removed at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and she was
monitored closely for several weeks.
Once she was gaining weight and hunting for food, she was deemed
ready for release.
The release was done with a good public turnout along with help
from members of the Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol Team.
