The Florida Forest Service is now protecting about 15 thousand fewer acres of privately and county owned woodlands in Franklin County.
Since 1988 Franklin County has paid the Forest Service a little over 4 thousand dollars a year to protect just over 59 thousand acres of county owned and privately owned forest and wildland.
Earlier this month the county received a request to amend the contract reducing the fire protection coverage to just over 44 thousand acres.
The reduction in acres will also reduce the cost of the coverage to just over 3000 dollars a year.
The reduction in acreage that the county has to pay to protect is mainly due to the state’s purchase of privately owned land, including over 8000 acres making up the new wildlife management area called Tate’s Hell – St. James Island located east of Highway 319 and south of the Ochlockonee River State Park.
