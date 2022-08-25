Thursday, August 25, 2022

The Eastpoint Civic Association will hold a public workshop this afternoon to review the first draft of a feasibility study of the Eastpoint Highway 98 Waterfront and Business Corridor

The study was paid for by the US Department of Agriculture. 

 

The project area includes the section of U.S. Highway 98 that stretches from Bayshore Drive east to 3rd Street and includes an analysis of more than 167 acres and 217 parcels. 

 

It identifies the zoning and land use of the properties as well as flood vulnerability, and regulatory and environmental constraints of the project area.

 

It also looks at ownership, value and parcel occupancy.  

 

The report also includes a vulnerability analysis which identifies future vulnerabilities from Sea Level Rise and modeled storm surge.  

 

The 130-page report is intended to serve as a planning tool for the Civic Association, county and business owners in making future land use and public access decisions.

 

If you would like to learn more, the Eastpoint Civic Club will hold a public workshop this afternoon at 6 PM at the Eastpoint Fire House at Vrooman Park.



