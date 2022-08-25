The Eastpoint
Civic Association will hold a public workshop this afternoon to review the
first draft of a feasibility study of the Eastpoint Highway 98
Waterfront and Business Corridor.
The study was paid for by the US Department of
Agriculture.
The project area includes the section of U.S.
Highway 98 that stretches from Bayshore Drive east to 3rd Street
and includes an analysis of more than 167 acres and 217 parcels.
It identifies the zoning and land use of the
properties as well as flood vulnerability, and regulatory and environmental
constraints of the project area.
It also looks at ownership, value and parcel
occupancy.
The report also includes a vulnerability analysis which
identifies future vulnerabilities from Sea Level Rise and modeled storm
surge.
The 130-page report is intended to serve as a planning
tool for the Civic Association, county and business owners in making
future land use and public access decisions.
If you would like to learn more, the Eastpoint Civic Club will
hold a public workshop this afternoon at 6 PM at the Eastpoint Fire House at
Vrooman Park.
