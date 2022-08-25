Gulf Council Recommends Modifying Red Snapper Catch Limits

These recommendations are based on recommendations from the Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee and new catch advice generated using updated estimates of absolute abundance of red snapper derived from the Great Red Snapper Count (Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas) and by LGL Ecological Associates, Inc. (Louisiana).
This Framework Amendment to modify catch limits for red snapper will be transmitted to the Secretary of Commerce for approval and implementation as soon as practicable.
