Weekly news and upcoming events from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

We always enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and staff at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, and today was no exception. We packed the house with 93 guests enjoying baked ziti, salad, rolls and banana pudding. Mary Wallace started the program by announcing our new members for June, July, and August: D’s Tile & Design, Coastal Gems Real Estate, Sea Tow Big Bend, St. Joe Natural Gas Company, Wakulla Storage, LLC, Cleaning Ovations, LLC, Labig’s Hardwood Flooring, NAI Talcor, Oyster Radio, Gypsy Rose Beach Boutique, SunBlest Gardens, White Rose Construction, LLC, Sleepy Bear Design Co., Forward Wellness, Medical AR Revenue Solutions, LLC, and 319 Nutrition. More here
Chamber and Community Events
Presents 2022 Business Excellence
In part sponsored by: The Wakulla Sun
Nominations are submitted electronically using the links below. Please take the opportunity to submit your nominations for each category and recognize a member business/organization today. There is a separate link for the Volunteer of the Year Award.
The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on September 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919.
The Wakulla County Value Adjustment Board will hold hearings on Thursday, October 6, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m. regarding petitions that have been filed with the Value Adjustment Board. Hearings are held in the Commission Chambers, located at 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida 32327.
2022 Ed2go Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment