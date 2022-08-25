Thursday, August 25, 2022

Weekly news and upcoming events from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:

Courtney Davis - Forward Wellness
2650 Crawfordville Hwy., Ste 2
850.343.5800
info@forwardwellnes.com
Sheila Erwin - Medical AR Revenue Solutions, LLC
70-C Feli Way, Crawfordville
850.926.6110
armedical@comcast.net
Kara Swafford - 319 Nutrition
2650 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville
850.597.2667
swafford319nutrition@gmail.com
August Networking Luncheon

We always enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and staff at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, and today was no exception. We packed the house with 93 guests enjoying baked ziti, salad, rolls and banana pudding.
Mary Wallace started the program by announcing our new members for June, July, and August: D’s Tile & Design, Coastal Gems Real Estate, Sea Tow Big Bend, St. Joe Natural Gas Company, Wakulla Storage, LLC, Cleaning Ovations, LLC, Labig’s Hardwood Flooring, NAI Talcor, Oyster Radio, Gypsy Rose Beach Boutique, SunBlest Gardens, White Rose Construction, LLC, Sleepy Bear Design Co., Forward Wellness, Medical AR Revenue Solutions, LLC, and 319 Nutrition. More here

Chamber and Community Events

Presents
2022 Business Excellence

In part sponsored by:
The Wakulla Sun
 
Nominations are submitted electronically using the links below. Please take the opportunity to submit your nominations for each category and recognize a member business/organization today.
There is a separate link for the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Nominate Business categories here

Nominate Volunteer of the Year here

Deadline to nominate is September 2
Distressed Employer Assistance for Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla Counties
 
Lower Bridge Road Fee Schedule Update

NFW health Network Independent Living 2022 Christmas Sponsorship

Wakulla 4-H Open House
August 27

Wakulla County Rotary Boots and Bingo Fundraising Event
Link for tickets included
9/10

Cyber Security Workshop - Sponsored by Duke Energy
9/14

International Coastal Clean-Up - Pre-Register
9/17

FSU Coastal and Marine Lab Golf Tournament Fundraiser -Play for the Bay
10/7
 
Save the Date - FWMA Feathers & Fur Masquerade Bell Fundraiser
10/22
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on September 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919.

The Wakulla County Value Adjustment Board will hold hearings on Thursday, October 6, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m. regarding petitions that have been filed with the Value Adjustment Board. Hearings are held in the Commission Chambers, located at 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. 

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
