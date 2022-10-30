Sheriff’s officials were called out on Friday to help rescue two people who had jumped off the Eastpoint fishing pier.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said the call came in at around 6 PM on Friday.
The two people had jumped from the pier about three quarters of a mile out and started drifting toward St. George Island.
Sheriff’s deputies took boats and were able to rescue one of the jumpers quickly by throwing him a flotation device and pulling him on-board.
The second person went under water before the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, leaving deputies to search the area for his body.
His body was recovered Sunday morning, it had washed up on St. Vincent Island and was discovered by a group on the island taking part in a primitive hunt.
The sheriff said the two people had been drinking heavily when they decided to jump into the bay.
The person who drowned could not swim.
Three other people were arrested from the scene for disorderly conduct.
The sheriff said the people involved are not local but he did not release their names pending notification of next of kin.
