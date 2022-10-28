Do you have bats living in your attic or in any other building you might own?
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding the public that fall is an ideal time to exclude bats from your home or other structure.
While Florida’s 13 native and beneficial bat species typically roost in trees, caves or other natural spaces, they can also be attracted to human-made structures.
Bat maternity season ended August 15th which makes fall is the ideal time to bat proof your home, after bat pups have been weaned and can fly and search for food on their own.
Fall is also when you may legally exclude any bats that might
occupy a structure on your property.
It is only legal to use exclusion devices from August 15th through April 15th.
Exclusion devices, which allow bats to exit a structure but block them from returning to roosts, are the only legal and appropriate method to remove bats from your home or building.
It is illegal in Florida to kill or harm bats.
For more information about how to properly exclude bats as
well as other tips to bat proof your home, visit MyFWC.com/Bats and
click “Bats in Buildings.”
