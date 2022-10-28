Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

Friday, October 28, 2022

Trick or Treating will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time! 


As you make your way down Reid Avenue, stop at the Capital City tent at Reid and Third Avenue to receive your entry number and get a photo in your costume.


Judges will be stationed on Reid Avenue from 5:30 - 7:30 to look for the best outfits!


Winners will be posted on the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce social media channels around 8:00pm and trophies will be awarded at the Capital City Tent after 8:00 pm. 


We want everyone to have a chance to be involved and have fun!

