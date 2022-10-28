New AI hub for ag, how human pee factored into seagrass research, and more UF/IFAS news

|
|For the week beginning October 24, 2022
Timely News: November is National Manatee Month, which also coincides with their migration into Florida's warm springs. Looking for an expert voice? Contact us > View an infographic about protecting manatees >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
AI center coming to Gulf Coast Research and Education Center to boost agriculture
The 19,000-square-foot AI hub in Balm is to be called the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture and will serve as a world-class research, Extension and development facility. Download here > Contact >
|En español: Nuevo Centro de Inteligencia Artificial del GCREC fomentará la agricultura. Mas noticias > Contacto >
Could your body be storing the key to saving seagrass?
Urine, it turns out, includes two key ingredients in plant fertilizers: phosphorus and nitrogen. A crystallized wastewater byproduct called struvite was applied to seagrass in a recent study led by University of Florida scientists. Download here > Contact >
Insects: A Halloween treat for trying
Entomophagy is the practice of eating insects. In recent years, eating bugs has become more popular in the U.S. as more people learn insects’ nutritional benefits and incorporate them into their diet. Contact >
After Ian, Pine Island producers get UF/IFAS Extension help, information
Farms dot the seaside landscape of Pine Island, off the Fort Myers mainland. It’s an agrarian oasis, where mangoes, palms and other tropical plants grow. UF/IFAS Extension agents and scientists are helping small farmers there. Download here > Contact >
Swapping red & black for orange & blue: How three Dawgs became UF/IFAS leaders
Ahead of the football rivals' next meetup on Saturday, a look at some recent "cross-pollinators" of UGA and UF. Contact >
It's crunch time! The Peanut Butter Challenge wraps up Oct. 31
Throughout October, UF/IFAS Extension and FAMU Cooperative Extension offices accept jars of this Florida-grown product in a friendly competition. Best of all, it goes to benefit local food banks ahead of the holiday season. Download here > Contact >
Media alerts: Reporters covering the areas of Balm, Homestead and Broward County, check out upcoming in-person opportunities below.
BALM, NOV. 2 | Florida Ag Expo to highlight hops, other emerging crops, AI
Reporters are invited to attend any part of the event, but the most visual opportunities will occur between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Download here > Contact >
HOMESTEAD, NOV. 5 | Ceremony honors UF's first Black female entomology student
The Pauline O. Lawrence Student Residence will break ground at 4:30 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead. One Night in the Tropics, an annual fundraising event, follows. Download here > Contact >
DAVIE, NOV. 5 | Event sets stage for butterfly gardens, native plant sale, more
Art in the Garden, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of UF/IFAS Extension Broward County, will include demonstrations on Florida Friendly Landscaping™, info about upcoming 4-H activities, and a watercolor workshop. Download here > Contact >
