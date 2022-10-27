Franklin County commissioners are continuing their fight to get the state to build a boat ramp at Alligator Harbor.
In 2020, the County Commission first asked that the state build a boat ramp at Alligator Harbor to help out the clam and oyster aquaculture projects there.
Commissioners say the boat ramp should be added as part of the management plan for Bald Point State Park which owns property along the harbor.
The park is currently working through an update of its management plan.
The board also voted this month to send letters to the governor and our state representatives asking them to get involved in the issue.
Franklin County Commissioners believe a new boat ramp is needed to serve the dozens of aquaculturists who are currently growing oysters in the harbor.
There are currently about 60 active leases in the harbor, and the oyster farmers are using whatever site they can find to get their boats in the water which sometimes puts them on private property or in locations where it is easy to get stuck or damage their boats.
And the problem is getting worse as the state continues to approve oyster leases for more people.
