NOAA Fisheries FishNews — October 27

NOAA is soliciting nominations to fill up to two vacancies on its Ocean Exploration Advisory Board. Applicants should have scientific research experience relevant to ocean exploration, ocean engineering, data science, deep ocean biology, geology, oceanography, marine archaeology, or ocean-science education, and communication. NOAA will give particular consideration to applications from Indigenous, tribal, Native American, Alaska Native, or Native Hawaiian stakeholders from the Alaska or Pacific Ocean basin regions. Application deadline is November 18.
No comments:
Post a Comment