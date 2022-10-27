Thursday, October 27, 2022

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — October 27

OCTOBER 27, 2022

Celebrate National Seafood Month

NOAA_National-Seafood-Month-2022_Feature_v2

The United States is a global leader in sustainable seafood for both wild-caught and farmed species. Join us for National Seafood Month 2022 and savor delicious seafood along the way.

Highlights

Podcast: Seafood for Everyone—A Conversation with Janet Coit

750x500-OWAqua-oysters-on-plate

On this episode of Dive in with NOAA Fisheries, NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit talks about the challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. seafood industry, and getting Americans to eat more local seafood.

NOAA Announces 5-Year Strategic Plan for Aquaculture

750x500-crop-noaa-aquaculture-strategic-plan-2023-2028-feature-image

The NOAA Aquaculture Strategic Plan will guide our efforts to enhance the growth of sustainable U.S. aquaculture.

North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy Open for Public Comments until December 4

750x500-Block-Island-wind-farm

NOAA Fisheries and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management seek public comment on a new draft strategy to minimize the effects of offshore wind development on right whales and their habitat.

NOAA Seeks New Members for Ocean Exploration Advisory Board

750x500-france-shantharam-hires1-edit

NOAA is soliciting nominations to fill up to two vacancies on its Ocean Exploration Advisory Board. Applicants should have scientific research experience relevant to ocean exploration, ocean engineering, data science, deep ocean biology, geology, oceanography, marine archaeology, or ocean-science education, and communication. NOAA will give particular consideration to applications from Indigenous, tribal, Native American, Alaska Native, or Native Hawaiian stakeholders from the Alaska or Pacific Ocean basin regions. Application deadline is November 18.

Join NOAA Fisheries in Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Marine Mammal Protection Act

750x500-humpback-whale

NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit reflects on 50 years of protecting marine mammals and looks to the future.

Alaska

Statement on Alaska Crab Stock Declines

Dr. Robert Foy, Science and Research Director at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, addresses questions about the data NOAA Fisheries collects and analyzes regarding the recent Alaska snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab stock declines.

West Coast

Endangered Species Act Reviews for Some Northwest Salmon and Steelhead Show Promise for Recovery

750x500-or-coho-paul-jeffrey

This second group of 5-year reviews reflects risks of climate change and floodplain development and recommends restoring spawning habitat.

Intern Spotlight: Students Analyze Connection Between Skagit River Dams, Chinook Salmon, and Southern Resident Orcas

750x500-alexa-haucke-jenna-callan

Alexa Haucke and Jenna Callan interned with the Protected Resources Division of NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Region under the Hollings Preparation Program. They worked with NOAA Fisheries and Seattle City Light on the Skagit River Hydroelectric Relicensing Project to reauthorize operations of the three Skagit River dams: Gorge Dam, Diablo Dam, and Ross Dam.

Pacific Islands

$8.29 Million Awarded to Pacific Islands Region Projects

750x500-conducting-coral-disease-survey-uhmop-jeff-kuwabara

NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office released an annual report of FY 2022-funded grant and cooperative agreement awardees. The projects support our efforts to achieve healthy marine ecosystems.

Can You Catch More Fish When the Water Is Spinning?

750x500-striped-marlin-PIFSC

Eddies are slow-moving swirls of water, or circular ocean currents, that can be tens to hundreds of miles across. New study sheds light on how fish use these spinning water masses as habitat.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: It’s the Little Things—Treasure from the NTAP Restrictor Rope Study

750x500-cunner-nefsc

Cooperative Research field biologist Emma Fowler blogs about her work aboard the F/V Darana R for the fall Northeast Trawl Advisory Panel restrictor rope trawl study. This is the newest post from the ongoing Field Fresh Blog: Science in Motion series.

Incidental Take Authorization: Ocean Wind, LCC Construction of the Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Facility off of New Jersey

OceanWind1OWF_2022_Map1_OPR1-750x500-crop

NOAA Fisheries is proposing incidental take regulations to govern the taking of marine mammals incidental to the construction of Ocean Wind 1 Offshore Wind Facility offshore of New Jersey. The public comment period runs until November 25.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 31: Deadline—comments due for Rule to Amend the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Speed Regulations

November 18: Proposals due for the 2023–2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

November 18: Application deadline for vacancies on NOAA’s Ocean Exploration Advisory Board

November 22: Grant applications due for USDA's Regional Food Business Centers Program

November 25: Deadline—comments due for Incidental Take Regulations Proposed for Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Project 

December 1: Deadline for Sea Grant Young Fishermen’s Development Grant Program letter of intent

December 4: Deadline—comments due for North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy

Upcoming Events

November 5: 2022 Right Whale Festival 

November 5: NOAA Day at the Aquarium of the Pacific

November 14–15: 50th United States-Japan Natural Resources Scientific Symposium

Federal Register Actions

