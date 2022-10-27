The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a New York woman who has been missing from St. George Island for a week.
33-year-old Staci Peterson lives in Saratoga County in Upstate New York – she is a graduate of Florida State University.
She was staying at a hotel in Tallahassee and last Thursday she took a trip to the state park on St. George Island, and hasn’t been seen since.
Peterson's phone, wallet, keys and hotel key card were found on the beach and her Jeep sat in the parking lot for two days before authorities were alerted.
On Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol began searching the area by boat and by plane.
They have been assisted by numerous other agencies, including the St. George Island Fire Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office which provided a helicopter.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said they believe Peterson probably went for a swim and didn't make it back out of the water.
They do not believe foul play was involved.
On Monday the sheriff said the search was moving from a rescue effort to a recovery effort.
Smith asked that anyone who may have seen Peterson or something suspicious on the beach, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 670-8500.
33-year-old Staci Peterson lives in Saratoga County in Upstate New York – she is a graduate of Florida State University.
She was staying at a hotel in Tallahassee and last Thursday she took a trip to the state park on St. George Island, and hasn’t been seen since.
Peterson's phone, wallet, keys and hotel key card were found on the beach and her Jeep sat in the parking lot for two days before authorities were alerted.
On Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol began searching the area by boat and by plane.
They have been assisted by numerous other agencies, including the St. George Island Fire Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office which provided a helicopter.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said they believe Peterson probably went for a swim and didn't make it back out of the water.
They do not believe foul play was involved.
On Monday the sheriff said the search was moving from a rescue effort to a recovery effort.
Smith asked that anyone who may have seen Peterson or something suspicious on the beach, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 670-8500.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment