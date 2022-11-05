Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce November Newsletter

November News from the Chamber
We have 3 New Executive
Board Members!
Penny Hall, President
Debbie Halama, Vice President
Clark Klinkenberg, Treasurer &
Lulu Wilson, TDC Representative
The Carrabelle History Museum is excited to announce the grand opening of a new exhibit on “Shipwrecks of Dog Island.” This Grand Opening Celebration will start on Wednesday, October 12 at 12 noon and run through December 10 at 6 pm. The exhibit will then become a permanent installation. There is no charge for admission
Crooked River Lighthouse 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL
The open-air market, at the foot of the lighthouse, features local vendors from the community on hand with perfect gifts and goodies like fresh roasted coffee, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls and artisan breads, gorgeous art and photography, handcrafted balms and soaps, handmade goods and craft items, and exotic starter plants. Plus fresh herbs…
November 8 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Crooked River Lighthouse 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Tue, November 8, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising Beaver Moon.
November 10 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Rio Carrabelle 102 St. James Avenue, Carrabelle, FL
Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce Member Mixer Thursday, November 10 5:00-7:00 pm Rio Carrabelle Please join Rio Carrabelle and the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce for a Member Mixer. At this after-hours networking event, learn what’s currently happening at The Gallery at Rio Carrabelle and what upcoming exhibitions and events are coming. Plus see the art exhibition…
November 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm. FSU Coastal & Marine Lab 3618 Coastal Highway 98, St. Teresa, FL
The FSUCML Lecture Series continues with "Florida Bay's Pink Wading Bird"! November 10th from 7:00 - 8:00 pm featuring Dr. Jerry Lorenz. Come learn about Roseate Spoonbills and American Flamingos, and the importance of conserving their nesting spots in the Everglades. Learn more here: https://marinelab.fsu.edu/outreach_education/lectures/ Admission is free! Refreshments provided! Open to the public, lectures…
The Gallery at Rio Carrabelle is pleased to be hosting the rescheduled, special Meet the Artist Reception with the remarkable painter, Roger Leonard on Saturday, November 12 from 6:00-9:00 pm…
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be offering one of their very popular lantern-making workshops on Sunday, November 13 from 1:30-4:30 pm at Cal Allen’s Coastal Art Gallery, 109 SE Ave
Franklin County Senior Citizen Council 201 NW Ave F, Carrabelle, FL
Join the Carrabelle Artist Association for a Gel Plate Print Class led by Kay Garriott on Tuesday, November 15 from 1:00 till 3:00 pm at the Carrabelle Senior Center. CAA Non-members…
The Crooked River Lighthouse will once again be offering one of their very popular lantern-making workshops. This one on Saturday, November 19 from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Franklin County Senior.
Lantern Fest November 19 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm Crooked River Lighthouse Hosts a Night of Magical History
Glowing lanterns, music, dance and night time tower climbs bring magic & history together.
Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 19 from 6-10 pm on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music by The Bottom Dollar Boys, a glow-in-the-dark performance from the TCC Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demos, enchanting glowing lantern display, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and yummy food. Admission in advance is $10 for adults and $2.. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.crookedriverlighthouse.com or in the lighthouse gift shop Wednesday thru Sunday.
Join us for Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 26 from 10 am – 5 pm.
The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is inviting all residents and visitors to SHOP SMALL and DINE LOCAL with our chamber members. Small Business Saturday encourages people to support small businesses during the holiday season and throughout the year. Carrabelle Chamber members offer one-of-a-kind goods and services and serve up fresh seafood and true home-style cooking. As an official Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion, the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a major supporter of businesses and the community.
The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Saturday with an event of shopping, food and fun. The Carrabelle Chamber will be hosting a Small Business Saturday Welcome Station at the Carrabelle Visitors Center and Chamber Office at 105 St. James Avenue, Carrabelle, FL. At this Welcome Station, the Chamber will be promoting the area’s small local businesses and sharing information on members’ sales and specials on a treasure shopping guide. Helping customers find and take advantage of sales and promotions on this special day. The Chamber will also be providing refreshments and live music for shoppers and guests to enjoy as they explore the community’s galleries, museum gift shops, marina stores, unique gift shops and stores, restaurants and other small business members that make up this wonderful community.
Current Chamber members are encouraged to contact the Carrabelle Chamber today to sign up to be included on the special shopping guide for free! Every participating Chamber member will get a Shop Small poster from the Carrabelle Chamber office. Not a member but want to participate? Just submit a Chamber Membership for 2023 to be included for the remainder of 2022. For more information, contact the Carrabelle Chamber at (850) 697-2585 or chamber@nettally.com.
We are in need of volunteers to help make the Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights possible. We need volunteers to help with set-up Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. As well as Saturday during the day to man the Chamber tent, help with trash pick up, monitor the bouncy house and other duties. Volunteers will work in 2 hour increments. Volunteers are what make this happen every year. You are needed and you are always appreciated! Please contact the Chamber office to sign up as a volunteer today! Chamber@nettally.com or 850-697-2585.
Event Sponsorship Opportunities Available for 2022!
We are excited to be able to allow the community to participate more fully with the Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights Saturday, December 10th. Boat entries are FREE. We are offering sponsorship levels from $100-$1000 to help defer the costs of trophies, printing, and other costs. The more you invest, the more benefits YOU receive! Benefits can include things like being listed on our website as a sponsor, being in printed promotional material, being announced in radio and tv commercials as a sponsor, and hanging your business banner at all events. Platinum sponsors have free chamber membership for the next year!
Carrabelle invites you . . . . Relax, kick back and join in the fun!
No comments:
Post a Comment