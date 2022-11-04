Friday, November 4, 2022

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

DEP Logo

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Shawn Hamilton

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: PARKER DEADHEAD LOGGING
Location Id: 428048
Location Name: PARKER BROTHERS RIVER & CREEKS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 428048-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PARKER BROTHERS RIVER & CREEKS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: AMMI BREAKWATER
Location Id: 333094
Location Name: AMMI - YACHT BASIN APALCHICOLA BAY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 333094-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: AMMI - YACHT BASIN APALCHICOLA BAY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: UPPER EAST RIVER RESTORATION
Location Id: 428037
Location Name: UPPER EAST RIVER
County: Franklin
Application Number: 428037-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: UPPER EAST RIVER
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment