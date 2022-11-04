The 59th Florida
Seafood Festival officially begins today at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The gates open at 10
this morning, and there is no charge to get in the park today.
The blessing of the
fleet will begin at 4 o'clock at Riverfront Park with King Retsyo and Miss
Florida Seafood leading the pack aboard a shrimp boat.
Once the blessing is
complete, the king and queen will then officially open the weekend’s
activities.
There will be live
musical entertainment through the evening at the festival’s main stage –
Friday’s headliner is Christian artist Hope Darst at 830.
The park will close
tonight at 10:30.
Saturday is the big
day of the festival.
The Redfish Run
begins at 8 at the Gibson Inn - The Seafood Festival Parade begins at 10 on
Saturday morning.
It costs 5 dollars to
get in the park on Saturday, but for the price you get to watch the oyster
shucking and oyster eating contest and kids can take art in the hourly blue
crab races.
Last year’s winner of
the Oyster shucking contest Honor Allen will be back to compete this year.
There will be lots of
music on Saturday including the Ashley Morgan Band at 5 PM and Headliner
Entertainer Chris Cagle at 8:30.
The Park will close
at 11 PM on Saturday.
If you would like to
see a full listing of this weekend’s events, just log on to the festival’s
official website at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
