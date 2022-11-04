The health department in Wakulla County is now distributing Narcan to people 18 years and older to help reduce substance abuse deaths across the state.
The Narcan distribution is part of a statewide effort to fight opioid abuse – in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care.
Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.
In 2021, almost 8,000 people in Florida lost their lives to drug overdoses, the highest one-year total ever recorded in Florida.
The Narcan kits consist of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered even without a health care professional present.
If you or your family needs a free Narcan kit, you can pick one up at the Wakulla County Health Department at 48 Oak Street in Crawfordville.
You can also reach out to the health department in Gulf County at 850-227-1276 or in Franklin County at 850-653-2111.
