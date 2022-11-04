The Florida Highway Patrol is collecting food for needy
families for Thanksgiving.
They are holding their annual ‘Stuff the Charger”
Thanksgiving food drive.
The highway patrol will collect food through November and
then work with food banks across the State to get the food to Florida’s
families.
If you would like to make a donation, they are accepting
Canned Goods and Dried Goods especially they type of food you would eat for
thanksgiving.
They will also accept nuts, evaporated milk, and broth.
If you want to make a donation, you can do so at any
Highway patrol office – the closest one to our area is on County Road 2321 in
Panama City.
