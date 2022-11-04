Friday, November 4, 2022

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop, TODAY, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses! Make sure to continue the evening with drinks, dinner and dessert on Reid Avenue!


Not sure about microgreens? We offer a free sampling from our Á la carte buffet of microgreens cut fresh on the spot. Stop by for a free taste test. We grow what others don’t. - St. Joe Grows.

Join the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks for their Annual Meeting on November 6, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All Friends members and the general public are invited to attend. This free event will be a great opportunity for those interested in learning more about the Friends organization, the parks, or potential volunteer opportunities.


﻿A tram tour of the northern half of the park will be offered on a first come first served basis.

Join us on November 7 for our monthly Gulf Chamber of Commerce meeting on the FIRST MONDAY of each month. This meeting is open to everyone! This month we will discuss the continuation of the Reid Avenue beautification project and subjects you bring up!

