Friday, November 4, 2022

Prep for Thanksgiving, UF/IFAS earns high ranks, and more news


 

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

Twitter icon@UF_IFAS Facebook icon@UFIFASNews
  
  For the week beginning October 31, 2022
 
   
  

 
Timely News: The holidays will be here before we know it. Reheat some of our previous-but-still-fresh Thanksgiving content, like Florida-grown optionsherbs and spices, and ideas for those leftovers, or let us help you serve up a fresh idea. Contact us for the right expert >

  
   
 
   
  

We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

UF/IFAS ranks high among national, international peers

U.S. News and World Report ranks agricultural sciences at UF as No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 14 in the world, while Shanghai Ranking places UF in the No. 8 spot globally compared to other international agricultural universities. Contact > 

 

  
 
     
  

Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

  
   
  

Serie de Ahorros para el Consumidor: cinco consejos para ahorrar dinero durante la compra de alimentos

“Sí se pueden cocinar y preparar comidas fáciles y saludables sin gastar mucho dinero”, dijo la Dra. Sharon Austin, especialista en programas para adultos del FNP. Contacto >


In English: Find Your Frugal: Five money-saving tips for grocery shoppersMore in this series > Contact >

Este 5 de noviembre Art in the Garden ofrece venta de plantas nativas, actividades para niños, taller de arte y mucho más

El evento se llevará a cabo de 9 am a 1 pm, en el estacionamiento del departamento de Extensión de UF/IFAS en el condado de Broward, ubicado en 3245 College Avenue en Davie. Contacto >

In English: Nov. 5 Art in the Garden offers native plant sale, 4-H youth activities, gardening demonstrations, art workshop and more. Contact >

 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Our blogs share knowledge: Soil testing basics

Allie Williams works with small farms and alternative enterprises in Hillsborough County. Here, she breaks down the benefits of testing soils, which she says is less expensive than improper soil management. Contact >

Video stories: Fall foliage

Believe it or not, some Florida trees will put on a color show for the season. Wendy Wilber, UF/IFAS statewide coordinator of the Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program, shares some of her favorites. Contact >

Visual learning: Seasonal herbs infographic

Some suggestions for successful fall herb garden options include basil, thyme and lavender. More information: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/fall-herbsSee more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
  Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.		  
     
 
 
UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team		 UF/IFAS Logo
 
 


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment