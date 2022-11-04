|For the week beginning October 31, 2022
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
Friday, November 4, 2022
Prep for Thanksgiving, UF/IFAS earns high ranks, and more news
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment