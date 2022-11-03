NOAA Fisheries FishNews — November 3

Upcoming Deadlines
November 9: Nominations due for National Academies Committee for Offshore Wind Energy and Fisheries
November 18: Proposals due for the 2023–2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program
November 18: Application deadline for vacancies on NOAA’s Ocean Exploration Advisory Board
November 22: Grant applications due for USDA's Regional Food Business Centers Program
November 25: Deadline—comments due for Incidental Take Regulations Proposed for Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Project
December 1: Deadline for Sea Grant Young Fishermen’s Development Grant Program letter of intent
December 4: Deadline—comments due for North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy
