NOAA Fisheries FishNews — November 3

National Academies of Science Seeks Nominations for New Committee for Offshore Wind Energy and Fisheries Due November 9

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine will establish a new 15-member committee on offshore wind energy and fisheries. The committee will serve as an independent, credible forum to discuss the state of science and pressing concerns related to the intersection of offshore wind with fisheries. They are seeking representatives from: state and local government; academia; non-governmental organizations; commercial and recreational fisheries; and the offshore wind energy sector. Nominations are due November 9.

BOEM seeks to expand and improve its communication with the fishing community on offshore wind energy activities. This is an opportunity to provide feedback on offshore wind development activities specifically through a fisheries lens. We encourage you to submit nominations for consideration.

Highlights

Podcast: Partnership Profiles—A Queen Conch Hatchery and the Local Fish Initiative

Partnerships are essential to the success of NOAA Fisheries’ work and mission. One of the agency's most effective tools for channeling funds to partners is the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition. In this episode of Dive in with NOAA Fisheries, we spotlight two projects funded by these grants, and hear a little about the ground-level (or sea-level!) work happening around the country to promote and develop U.S. fisheries.

Learning More About “Dark” Fishing Vessels' Activities at Sea

Fishing vessels can “go dark” by turning off Automatic Identification System transponders that broadcast their location to satellites and terrestrial receivers. New research, partially funded by NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, analyzes where, when, and potentially why vessels disable these broadcasts.

Public-Private Initiative to Fight Labor Abuses in the Seafood Supply Chain

Public-private partners across the seafood industry have kicked off a new initiative to promote legal and safe working conditions in the fishing and seafood industry.

Fighting Labor Abuses in the Seafood Sector

NOAA Fisheries works on several fronts to promote safe and legal working conditions across the seafood chain.

West Coast

Pilot System Could Return Endangered Salmon to Their Historic Habitat

Biologists and engineers have started testing the Juvenile Salmonid Collection System in the Shasta Reservoir. This system could help restore salmon populations in the McCloud River and is part of a long-term effort to help fish thrive in the California climate.

Pacific Islands

Science Blog: Fall Break Fun with Seafood Science and Management

NOAA Fisheries partnered with youth fall break programs in Hawai'i to connect students with the science and management practices behind sustainable seafood.

Southeast

Scientists Consider More Adaptive Approaches to Atlantic Dolphinfish Management

During community workshops, dolphinfish (also known as mahi mahi) anglers provide useful feedback to inform scientists for management strategy evaluation.

Science Blog: Photos from the Southeast Bottom Longline Survey

Learn a bit about what we caught during our Southeast Bottom Longline Survey and take a look at the photo gallery to see some examples. This is the most recent blog post from the 27th Year of the Southeast Bottom Longline Survey series.

Photos: Fish On! A Look at the Species Caught on the Bottom Longline Survey

Photos of the more common and the rarer things we encountered on the 27th annual Southeast Bottom Longline Survey.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Sea Grant Announces $1.2 Million in Support of 2022 American Lobster Research Program

Sea Grant announces $1.2 million in support of Sea Grant’s American Lobster Research Program to continue addressing emergent needs and priorities associated with this important fishery. Pursuant to congressional direction, this year’s funded projects shift focus on operational needs, specifically related to gear technology implementation, research, and adoption.

Grant Opportunities for School Districts, Regional Environmental Education Efforts in Chesapeake Bay Watershed

NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office is offering two funding opportunities to support school district-wide and regional environmental literacy efforts. A total of up to $700,000, subject to appropriations, may be awarded in FY 2023 to fund between five and seven new projects.

Science Blog: Critters of the Twilight Zone

The dark and lovely critters of the mesopelagic zone, or ocean twilight zone, caught during the fall Bottom Trawl Survey aboard NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow. At-sea blog from biological science technician Katie Rogers. This is the most recent blog post from the Field Fresh Blog: Science in Motion series.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 9: Nominations due for National Academies Committee for Offshore Wind Energy and Fisheries

November 18: Proposals due for the 2023–2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

November 18: Application deadline for vacancies on NOAA’s Ocean Exploration Advisory Board

November 22: Grant applications due for USDA's Regional Food Business Centers Program

November 25: Deadline—comments due for Incidental Take Regulations Proposed for Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Project 

December 1: Deadline for Sea Grant Young Fishermen’s Development Grant Program letter of intent

December 4: Deadline—comments due for North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy

Upcoming Events

November 5: 2022 Right Whale Festival 

November 5: NOAA Day at the Aquarium of the Pacific

November 14–15: 50th United States-Japan Natural Resources Scientific Symposium

November 29–December 1: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

December 5–8: New England Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 5–9: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 6–8: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council 193rd Council Meeting (Virtual)

December 8–14: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

Caribbean Council

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



