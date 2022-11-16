District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones will
continue to serve as Franklin County commission chairman for another year.
The County Commission held its annual
organizational meeting on Tuesday.
The board has a practice of allowing members to
serve 2-year terms in leadership but this will be Rick’s third term as
chairman.
Jones was first elected to the county commission
in 2016.
District 5 commissioner Jessica Ward will serve as
vice chairman for the upcoming year.
Ward was first elected to the commission in 2020.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment