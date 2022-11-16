Wednesday, November 16, 2022

District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones will continue to serve as Franklin County commission chairman for another year

District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones will continue to serve as Franklin County commission chairman for another year.

 

The County Commission held its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday.

 

The board has a practice of allowing members to serve 2-year terms in leadership but this will be Rick’s third term as chairman.

 

Jones was first elected to the county commission in 2016.

 

District 5 commissioner Jessica Ward will serve as vice chairman for the upcoming year.

 

Ward was first elected to the commission in 2020.

 

 

 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment