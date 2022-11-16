Volunteer Opportunity - Keep Wakulla County Beautiful

Calling all kayakers, canoers, and divers! Keep Wakulla County Beautiful needs your help with their upcoming River Cleanup, which will be happening Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wakulla River Upper Bridge off Shadeville Road.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the River Clean up should register online at KWCB.org. If you have questions or would like more information, please call (850) 745-7111 or email keepwakullabeautiful@gmail.com.
If you would like to volunteer, but do not own a kayak or canoe, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful will arrange a complimentary canoe rental from TNT Hide-A-Way for you to use.
On December 3, 2022, volunteers should wear appropriate clothing, including sturdy shoes, layers of clothing, and work gloves.
