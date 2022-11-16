Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday got to see some of the safety equipment the county recently purchased for the sheriff’s office.
Earlier this month, the board agreed to spend 50 thousand dollars for 10 ballistic shields for the sheriff’s department.
Along with 2 shield bunkers, and 2 trolleys for the shield bunkers.
The expense was approved in this year’s budget.
This week Sheriff AJ Smith brought one of the ballistic shields to the county commission meeting for commissioners to see.
The sheriff said he hopes the shields won’t need to be used, but if there is an active shooter event the shields will allow for a quicker response.
It will also help protect responders if there are only one or two deputies on scene to respond to an active shooter incident.
He said the shields will stop most bullets and projectiles except for maybe a 50 caliber – adding that it’s a shame that we have to have these things but that’s the way the world is now.
