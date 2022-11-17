Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to start work on creating a labor crew to help out with work at the road camp and other county departments who need them.
Franklin County is struggling because of a loss of inmate labor.
The Road department used to get about 40 inmates a day to help out with everything from ditch clearing and mowing the grass to installing street signs.
Now they average about 7 inmates a day and are falling a little behind on the work.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said the work is too important to not get done, and since Franklin County is so big, the work can’t be put off.
Commissioners have agreed to look at the creation of a local labor crew who could work on a seasonal basis or on days that the county does not get enough inmate labor.
Since the expense was not budgeted for this year, the county will begin by working on how large the labor crew would be need to be so it can work on a budget for the upcoming year.
