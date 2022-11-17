The Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will
celebrate the birthday of the Crooked River Lighthouse this Saturday evening at
Lanternfest.
The unique festival will feature 127 colorful
lanterns to mark the 127th birthday of the lighthouse.
Special activities include live music with the
Bottom Dollar Boys, and glow-in-the-dark performances by the TCC Dance Company.
This year there will be “ancient crafts”
demonstrator. John Pfund who will set up his blacksmith forge.
And there are nighttime climbs on the Crooked
River lighthouse.
There will also be food from the Crooked River
Grill and the African Spice Cuisine and desserts and coffee from the Beacon
Bistro.
Lanternfest will be held from 6 to 10 on Saturday
night at the Crooked River Lighthouse at 1975 Highway 98, just west of
Carrabelle Beach.
Admission is 10 dollars for adults and 2 dollars
for kids over 6.
You can get tickets in advance at
crookedriverlighthouse.com or at the lighthouse gift shop.
https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/lantern-fest/
