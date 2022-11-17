St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Tallulah! I am a 3-year-old foxhound. I am very
people, dog and cat friendly! I love playing with toys laying around in the sun
rays coming through the window. I am spayed, UTD on vaccinations and heartworm
negative. I am a big fan of sweaters! I appear to be potty trained for the most
part. I would make a great addition to almost any family. I am currently in a
foster home so give the shelter a call to set up a meet and greet!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment