St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week






 

Hi, I'm Tallulah! I am a 3-year-old foxhound. I am very people, dog and cat friendly! I love playing with toys laying around in the sun rays coming through the window. I am spayed, UTD on vaccinations and heartworm negative. I am a big fan of sweaters! I appear to be potty trained for the most part. I would make a great addition to almost any family. I am currently in a foster home so give the shelter a call to set up a meet and greet!

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




