Thursday, November 17, 2022
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Play Business Bingo
Congratulations to Week 2 Business Bingo winner Rachel Woofter! She earned $100 CASH just for shopping locally! Week 3 Business Bingo continues through Wednesday, Nov. 16 and the $100 drawing is Nov. 17. All players and weekly winners are eligible for the grand prize drawing of $300 on Nov.23 Shop local and win!
Ribbon Cutting & Open House for Sunrays Spa
Welcome from Sunrays Spa, your #1 source to relax, revive and rejuvenate your body! Owned and operated by Nationally Board-Certified Massage Therapist Sandra Steward, with over 14 years of experience in multiple facets of massage and relaxation. We are here to help you unwind from the stress and tension of everyday life, reduce your pain, and stimulate your body’s healing process!
Every person is unique, and every massage and modality will be adjusted to each individual’s needs to provide the most beneficial outcome for the client. We offer several different types of massage treatments including Swedish Relaxation, Therapeutic Deep Tissue, Himalayan Salt Stone, Head/Neck/Back/Feet, and a Specialty Massage designed to provide relief from pain and anxiety using multiple treatments including massage, aroma therapy and Micro Current Point Stimulation if needed. Our primary goal is to tailor each session to your needs at that specific time and help you to feel your best!
We are open by appointment only from Monday-Saturday, and you may book your appointment online or purchase gift cards at www.sunraysspa.com. Feel free to contact us at (850)745-6422 for any information or any questions you may have. We look forward to working with you to achieve the best results possible!
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
