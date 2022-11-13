Sunday, November 13, 2022

Duathlon in Gulf County

The Duathlon is a 1-mile run (jog/walk) beginning at the south end of the main WindMark boardwalk, proceeding east to the park and then turning back to the cart path west to the transition area at the base of the View Restaurant. The bikes will be staged here, and participants will ride down the paved walk path to the wide cart path, riding west through WindMark, through St Joseph Shores and then along the closed portion of former scenic Hwy 98. The turnaround is at the end of scenic 98 returning to the bike drop off under the WindMark Boardwalk Bridge and beginning the last 1-mile run (jog/walk). Proceeding east along the wide cart path to the park, down to the beach and then west along the beach, finishing on the base of the WindMark Boardwalk.

Register for the Duathlon

WindMark Beach Duathlon

November 26 9:00 am

1-mile run, 4-mile bike ride, 1-mile run


WHY IS YOUR SPONSORSHIP SO IMPORTANT?


The goal of our event is to raise the funds necessary to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the WindMark Beach Downtown area.


For every minute someone is in cardiac arrest without CPR and access to an AED, their chance of survival drops by up to 10%.


Considering the rapid growth of the WindMark Beach community, this life saving device will be a most important addition for our residents and tourists alike.


With your sponsorship and monies raised from entry fees, an AED will be purchased and placed in a central location in our downtown area.


We trust you will agree that this is a most worthwhile cause and agree to one of the sponsorship levels.


Platinum Sponsorship- $1,000

  • banner with your logo prominently displayed at the race headquarters
  • Large logo on the Turkey Day Fun Duathlon T Shirt
  • Table and space to promote your company before and after the event
  • Logo placement on the social media posts
  • Logo placement on the posters distributed to St Joe, Mexico Beach and Cape San Blas businesses.
  • Recognized during the awards ceremony
  • Business name on the plaque beside our new AED


Gold Sponsorship- $500

  • Logo on the Turkey Day Fun Duathlon T Shirt
  • Logo placement on the social media posts
  • Logo placement on the posters to be distributed to St Joe, Mexico Beach and Cape San Blas businesses
  • Recognized during our awards ceremony


Silver Sponsorship - $250

  • Logo placement on the social media posts
  • Recognized during our awards ceremony
Become a Sponsor TODAY!

Registration on the day of the race will begin at 8 AM. Pre-registration is encouraged and is available on line and at Fit as a Fiddle. The race will begin promptly at 9 AM.


Entrants who pre-register by October 25th , will receive a commemorative T-shirts.

Entrants registering on the day of the race will receive a T-shirt if available.


Race fee for entrants registering by October 25th is $25

Race fee for entrants registering after October 25th is $35


Certificates and recognition to all 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in your respective age groups.


Registration forms and waivers can be accessed online by going to fitasafiddlefitness.com. Entry fees can be processed through Venmo or Cash App. When paying by check, please make checks payable to Fit as a Fiddle and drop off the completed registration form, waiver and check to Fit as a Fiddle 110 Good Morning Street, (WindMark Beach downtown).


For additional information contact race coordinator - Dana Black at Fit as a fiddle


Race rules

Helmets are mandatory for the bike. Straps must be fastened before you get on the bike and unfastened only when completely off the bike. No drafting is allowed on the bike. Please allow three bike lengths between you and the next person in front except when passing. The bike turnaround area is limited in space. You must slow to a near stop to complete the turnaround. When entering and proceeding on the course, please stay on the right side of the road of the cart path and road. Mount and dismount bicycles from the indicated mount and dismount area. No headphones or other music players are allowed during the race.




at

