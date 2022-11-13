Notice of Public Meeting - Library Advisory Board

The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board will hold a Public Meeting on November 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415.
Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and its cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and future needs; in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or by email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com.
