Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WATERWAY LANDING SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 428824
Location Name: Waterway Landing Subdivision
County: Gulf
Application Number: 428824-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: Waterway Landing Subdivision
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SCHWARTZ DOCK
Location Id: 428827
Location Name: 2816 E HWY 98
County: Franklin
Application Number: 428827-001
Link to Department's application file: 2816 E HWY 98
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Type II Wastewater Treatment Plant Permit
Project Name: WWTP PERMIT RENEWAL
Location Id: FLA010065
Location Name: Eastpoint Wastewater Treatment Plant
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLA010065-008
