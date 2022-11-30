Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

Businesses that (we know) are open on Thanksgiving
The White Marlin
602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456
(850) 308-0938
Reservations Only!
https://www.facebook.com/TheWhiteMarlinRestaurant
Sand Dollar Café
208 Third St, Port St Joe, FL 32456
Holiday spread from 11a - 2p ET. We will be operating on a first come, first served basis. No reservations are necessary.
https://www.facebook.com/aan1970
The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille
414 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe, FL, United States, Florida
We will be opening for lunch on thanksgiving from 11 to 2:30!
https://www.facebook.com/TheBrickWallPSJ
Cape Trading Post
4975 Cape San Blas Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Our Thanksgiving day hours are from 7:30 til 2:00 Eastern Time.
https://www.facebook.com/cape.post
Scallop Cove
4310 Cape San Blas Rd Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Open 8am - 2 pm EST on Thanksgiving Day!
https://www.facebook.com/ScallopCove
