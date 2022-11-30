Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

5 Star Paint and Collision Centre can restore minor or major body damage after an accident. They straighten out dents, buff and repaint scratches, straighten bent wheels, repair doors so they open easily again, install new windows and windshields, repair and put on new hoods, and more.


They also offer exterior cleaning and detailing and interior cleaning as part of your collision repair service.


They can provide a free estimate for the work that needs to be done on your vehicle as well as welcome insurance claims.

 

5 Star Paint and Collision Centre

770 Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-7827

5star@gtcom.net

www.5starcollisioncentre.com

Presnell’s Vacation Resort & RV Park is the destination RV park of northwest Florida with boat-kayak-paddle board rentals, long term RV/Boat storage and easy access to fishing, snorkeling, beaches, fishing guides and more, including:

·        110 RV lots

·        Lot sizes are 30’ x 65’ with a few exceptions

·        All sites offer 20, 30 & 50 amp service

·        All sites offer full hook ups, HD Cable TV with ESPN and WIFI

·        Boat Rentals

·        Amenities

·        Swimming Pool

Presnell’s Marina is a favorite for fishermen and families, and is located right on the calm waters of St. Joseph Bay overlooking Cape San Blas with Florida’s best scalloping in our back yard.

 

Presnell’s Vacation Resort & RV Park

2115 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 848-4914

www.presnells.com

Say hello to Karan Josephus - your local Pampered Chef Consultant!

Karan works with an amazing group of people who get up every day and make the world a better place to live by showing everyone how to "lure" their families to the table with delicious, inexpensive, quick and nutritious meals, they help solidify relationships, build self-esteem and promote togetherness.


Begin your Christmas shopping at www.pamperedchef.com/pws/kjr, and take advantage of all the holiday deals!


And...if you'd like to become a consultant, give their business a try...you'll be glad you did!

𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵𝘂𝘀

𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑷𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒕

(231) 220-5502

www.pamperedchef.com/pws/kjr

Businesses that (we know) are open on Thanksgiving


The White Marlin

602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 308-0938

Reservations Only!

https://www.facebook.com/TheWhiteMarlinRestaurant

 

Sand Dollar Café

208 Third St, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Holiday spread from 11a - 2p ET. We will be operating on a first come, first served basis. No reservations are necessary.

https://www.facebook.com/aan1970

 

The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille

 

414 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe, FL, United States, Florida

We will be opening for lunch on thanksgiving from 11 to 2:30!

https://www.facebook.com/TheBrickWallPSJ


 

Cape Trading Post

4975 Cape San Blas Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Our Thanksgiving day hours are from 7:30 til 2:00 Eastern Time.

https://www.facebook.com/cape.post

 

Scallop Cove

4310 Cape San Blas Rd Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Open 8am - 2 pm EST on Thanksgiving Day!

https://www.facebook.com/ScallopCove

Join us for Shop Gulf Saturday on November 26th. This will kick off our Shop Local campaign for the holidays.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to support the shops and businesses of Gulf County this holiday season.

Catch up with Chamber members that do not have a store front at City Commons 11am - 5pm for your unique gift buying experience!


Get out on November 26, and let's have the best Holiday season ever in Gulf County!


The City of Port St. Joe has set a date for the Downtown Maintenance Workshop which will be Tuesday, November 29 at 5 pm ET at the City Commissioners Chambers at 2775 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe.

