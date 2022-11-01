Florida Wildlife Research Institute October Research Updates

November is Manatee Awareness Month
November is Manatee Awareness Month, an important time for boaters to go slow and lookout below to watch for manatees as they travel to warmer water sites around the state. Manatees depend on water generally warmer than 68 degrees F to survive the winter, so in the fall, they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites. While manatees are large, they can be difficult to see in the water. That is why it is important to: follow guidelines and follow all manatee protection zones; look out while boating; wear polarized glasses and always give them space. Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs and maps of manatee protection zones are available online at MyFWC.com/Manatee by clicking on “Data and Maps.”
During the colder months, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent manatees from being injured or killed by motorboats or personal watercrafts. Boat strikes continue to be a major threat to Florida manatees. FWC law enforcement officers are on patrol in state waters to inform boaters of the seasonal manatee speed zones and take appropriate enforcement actions. Boaters are reminded to abide by the regulatory signs they see on the water.
Remember, disturbing manatees at warm-water sites may cause them to swim out of protected areas and into potentially life-threatening cold water. Manatees are a protected species, and it is illegal to feed, harass or harm them. Physically handling a distressed or stranded manatee may cause more harm. Instead, report injured, distressed, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or dialing #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone so trained responders can assist. The FWC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continue to investigate and respond to an elevated number of manatee deaths along the Atlantic coast of Florida. The FWC and the Service take manatee conservation seriously by actively implementing science-based conservation measures that are making a difference for manatees and habitat.
Resources for boaters, educators and other interested members of the public are available at MyFWC.com/Manatee. What should you do if you see a manatee? The Viewing Guidelines page provides helpful tips on respectfully viewing manatees, additional guidelines for boat and personal watercraft operators, and information on what you can do to help these amazing aquatic mammals.
Are you interested in supporting the FWC’s manatee research, rescue and management efforts? You can purchase a Florida manatee license plate, or donate $5 to receive a collectable FWC manatee decal. Both are available from your local Tax Collector’s office.
Sea Turtle Nests During Hurricane Ian
Due to the storm arriving in late September, most of the season’s nests had already hatched. Loggerhead and green turtle nests were most affected, as leatherbacks nests hatched earlier in the year. Preliminary statewide data indicate a minimum of approximately 2,200 loggerhead nests (less than 2% of the projected 2022 total) and 8,000 green turtle nests (roughly 21% of the projected 2022 total) were still incubating in areas significantly impacted by the storm, where all nests were likely lost due to erosion or inundation. Fortunately, sea turtles have a nesting strategy that accommodates for such natural events. Each female lays several nests throughout the nesting season, hedging her bets to make sure that even if a storm hits at some point, there is a high probability at least a few of the nests will incubate successfully. In addition, we have reports that turtles continued to nest in several areas around the state following the storm. Thankfully, no storm season is a total loss for Florida’s sea turtles!
St. Joe Bay Sea Urchin Roundup Update
This September’s roundup collected 7,500 urchins -- the 2nd most of any round up. Our biggest event being last September with 23,900 urchins collected. Over the past two years, we’ve had 132 participants collect almost 40,000 urchins. An overabundance of sea urchins (Lytechinus spp.) in St. Joseph Bay is destroying turtle grass beds by overgrazing. A new seagrass protection and restoration project is underway in the Panhandle to jump start the natural recovery of seagrass. FWC and Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Central Panhandle Aquatic Preserve (CPAP) held the fourth sea urchin roundup last month to remove the sea urchins from active grazing fronts. The animals are released in deeper areas of the bay at a distance from grazed areas. Learn more on our website.
Snakes and Storms
After a major storm event, snakes can become displaced and may be seen more frequently, particularly in areas with flooding. If you see one slithering near you outside, treat it with respect by giving it space. It is likely just trying to find a safe and dry place to take shelter. Snakes prefer to avoid encounters and will usually stay clear of humans. Remember, all native snakes – venomous or non-venomous – serve an important role in our ecosystem. Curious to know if a snake you see is venomous? Check out our snake ID photos and learn more about snakes on our website.
