Franklin County may soon get some new “no wake” signs put up in some local waterways if they can figure out how to pay for it.
In 2021, the Franklin County Commission began a search for a contractor to replace “No Wake” signs in the Ochlockonee River and Creekmore Channel areas.
Those signs were damaged during Hurricane Michael.
It wasn’t until recently that the county found a licensed marine contractor based in Tallahassee that is willing to install the pilings and signs at a cost of about $15,600.
Since the quote is over 10 thousand dollars, it will require the county to go through a bidding process.
Commissioners are now considering whether to split the project into two separate jobs which would not require bids.
They may also want to put no wake signs in the Eastpoint Channel.
The issue is being investigated by the County Attorney who should have some guidance for the county commission at today’s meeting.
