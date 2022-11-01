The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will hold a sea turtle release on Wednesday, November 2nd at Alligator Point.
Beauty is a green sea turtle which was caught by a recreational fisherman at Alligator Harbor.
She required surgery to remove a hook from her throat.
She is now eating well and has been deemed healthy and ready for release.
Beauty will be released at 3PM on November 2nd from the Alligator Point public beach access #2 at Alligator Point.
If you don’t know your way around just look for the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Van.
This will be a public
event, so all are welcome to join us in wishing her a safe journey as she
continues on!
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment