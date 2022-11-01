Gulf
County had a successful sea turtle nesting season this year.
There
was a total of 590 nests along Gulf County shores this season, producing nearly
14,700 hatchlings.
There
were 228 total nests dug at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park including 201 from
loggerhead turtles and 27 from green sea turtles.
St.
Joseph Peninsula, south of the state park, added another 209 nests.
51 nests were found at Indian Pass, 38 were
found at the Eglin AFB property at Cape San Blas and 61 nests were found at the
St. Joe Beach/Mexico Beach area.
Sea
turtle nest numbers for Franklin County beaches haven’t been released yet but
we hope to have them this week.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment