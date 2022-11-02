Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Welcome to The Grove! YOUR NEW FAVORITE EVENTS DESTINATION & VACATION RENTAL!


Nestled on 5 acres spanning from the Lagoon to Gulf, The Grove Indian Pass is a perfect spot for your vacation rental or event. Boasting over 7000 square feet of private, old Florida coastal luxury and 200' of waterfront on both the Lagoon and Gulf, there is plenty of room for playing or for an event.

﻿

The Grove is located on a double lot with private beach access and resort style amenities such as a shallow water dock, game room with dry bar, indoor heated pool, fire rings, and easy beach access.

The estate hosts 3 separate houses and accommodates 24 overnight guests.


The Grove

1249 Indian Pass Road; Port Saint Joe, Fl

(850) 227-4092

groveindianpass@gmail.com

www.groveindianpass.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

B+E Two Gold Monkeys is your One Stop Gift Shop!


Located on beautiful Reid Avenue in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida, B+E Two Gold Monkeys offers a gift shopping experience like no other!


They feature Gifts for all occasions as well as complimentary gift wrapping. They also offer Custom monogramming.


Get a head start to your Christmas shopping and find that unique gift for someone special!

﻿

B+E Two Gold Monkeys

229 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

be2goldmonkeys@gmail.com

www.be2goldmonkeys.com

VIP MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Over the last decade, Truland Homes has become the preeminent private home builder along the Alabama Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle.

﻿

They focus not only on the quality of their product, but a world-class buying experience catering to a large product line that fulfills the wish lists of first-time, move-up and active adult buyers.


Truland Homes is now offering the following new home sites on Florida’s Forgotten Coast:


Palmetto Bluff – Port St. Joe. FL

Shallow Reed – SR-30A, Port St. Joe, FL

This 10-lot water-view community won't be one you want to miss! These homes will be built on pilings, giving you the opportunity to have expansive scenic views of St. Joseph's Bay from your very own porch.

Villa Del Sol – Southern Cape San Blas, FL

The exclusive Villa del Sol community features 57 total lots of which Truland Homes will offer 25 private homes with private access to the Gulf of Mexico, views of St. Joseph Bay, cobblestone streets, and a private community pool and cabana.

Redfish Cove – Northern Cape San Blas, FL

The exclusive Redfish Cove community will feature 12 total lots with unique water views and a community kayak launch. Each home will be built on pilings.

Sea Breeze at Secluded Dunes - Northern Cape San Blas, FL


The exclusive Secluded Dunes community will feature ONLY 4 total lots, each with balconies facing the Gulf of Mexico. Each home will be built on pilings. 

 

Each new home will feature 9 and/or 10' high ceilings in the main living areas, bountiful natural light, granite countertops, and the innovative technology package that makes every Truland Home a SMART home.

﻿

Sales Contact

Grant Rish

850-340-1270

grish@rishreg.com

www.trulandhomes.com

