Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

VIP MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Over the last decade, Truland Homes has become the preeminent private home builder along the Alabama Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle.
They focus not only on the quality of their product, but a world-class buying experience catering to a large product line that fulfills the wish lists of first-time, move-up and active adult buyers.
Truland Homes is now offering the following new home sites on Florida’s Forgotten Coast:
- Palmetto Bluff – Port St. Joe. FL
- Shallow Reed – SR-30A, Port St. Joe, FL
This 10-lot water-view community won't be one you want to miss! These homes will be built on pilings, giving you the opportunity to have expansive scenic views of St. Joseph's Bay from your very own porch.
- Villa Del Sol – Southern Cape San Blas, FL
The exclusive Villa del Sol community features 57 total lots of which Truland Homes will offer 25 private homes with private access to the Gulf of Mexico, views of St. Joseph Bay, cobblestone streets, and a private community pool and cabana.
- Redfish Cove – Northern Cape San Blas, FL
The exclusive Redfish Cove community will feature 12 total lots with unique water views and a community kayak launch. Each home will be built on pilings.
- Sea Breeze at Secluded Dunes - Northern Cape San Blas, FL
The exclusive Secluded Dunes community will feature ONLY 4 total lots, each with balconies facing the Gulf of Mexico. Each home will be built on pilings.
Each new home will feature 9 and/or 10' high ceilings in the main living areas, bountiful natural light, granite countertops, and the innovative technology package that makes every Truland Home a SMART home.
Sales Contact
Grant Rish
850-340-1270
grish@rishreg.com
www.trulandhomes.com
No comments:
Post a Comment