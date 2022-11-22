Tuesday, November 22, 2022

For the second year in a row, the Franklin County School went above and beyond this year as part of the Peanut Butter Challenge.

 

Each year University of Florida/IFAS faculty from across Florida, in concert with the North Florida Peanut Producer’s Association, conduct the Peanut Butter Challenge where they collect peanut butter which is then given to food pantries across the state.

 

Franklin County ranks above the State average in the percent of residents experiencing food insecurity and households with an income below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

 

This year, River Sheridan, a senior at the Franklin County K-12 school, chose to use this opportunity as his Senior project to give back to the community.

 

River, with the help of the FCHS National Honor Society school chapter, spread the word of local hunger and how to take a bite out of it by collecting peanut butter.

 

Collection boxes were placed in classrooms and around the FCS campus.

 

During the one-month collection period, the Franklin County School amassed over 8800 ounces of peanut butter – that’s 550 pounds.

 

Other collection sites gathered peanut butter as well.

 

All told, Franklin County will provide about 1000 pounds of peanut butter to local food panties this year.

 

The Florida Peanut Producers Association pledged a matching donation to add to the county’s pot.



