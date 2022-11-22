For the second year in a row, the Franklin County School went
above and beyond this year as part of the Peanut Butter Challenge.
Each year University of Florida/IFAS faculty from across
Florida, in concert with the North Florida Peanut Producer’s Association,
conduct the Peanut Butter Challenge where they collect peanut butter which is
then given to food pantries across the state.
Franklin County ranks above the State average in the percent
of residents experiencing food insecurity and households with an income below
200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
This year, River Sheridan, a senior at the Franklin County
K-12 school, chose to use this opportunity as his Senior project to give back
to the community.
River, with the help of the FCHS National Honor Society
school chapter, spread the word of local hunger and how to take a bite out of
it by collecting peanut butter.
Collection boxes were placed in classrooms and around the FCS
campus.
During the one-month collection period, the Franklin County
School amassed over 8800 ounces of peanut butter – that’s 550 pounds.
Other collection sites gathered peanut butter as well.
All told, Franklin County will provide about 1000 pounds of
peanut butter to local food panties this year.
The Florida Peanut Producers Association pledged a matching
donation to add to the county’s pot.
