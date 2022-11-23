Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


Please help us welcome The Lighthouse Keeper's Bistro & Bar to Port St. Joe, Florida!


Feast your eyes, then feast your bellies at Keeper's Bistro, where everything is made in-house, with love and passion. Their menu items are subject to change depending on product availability, seasonality.

﻿

Offering a delicious menu with incredible cocktails, and a well-curated wine list, Keeper's Bistro is another wonderful addition to our restaurant community, and you must try it soon 😋!

 

The Lighthouse Keeper's Bistro & Bar

📌 114 Sailors Cove Dr, Port St. Joe, FL

☎️ (850) 227-9872

📧 info@keepersbistro.com

🌐 www.keepersbistro.com

Today we shine the light on Duren's Piggly Wiggly, our local grocery store providing Port St. Joe and surrounding areas with fresh produce, seafood, gourmet and specialty foods, hot deli and bakery, gluten free products and organic produce, and much more!


Stop by and pick up all your grocery needs to prepare the best Thanksgiving meal! And if you realize you forgot something on your grocery list, no worries!


Duren's Piggly Wiggly will be open on Thanksgiving Day 6am-2pm ET - there is always something to be thankful for!

﻿

Duren's Piggly Wiggly

📍125 W Highway 98 Port Saint Joe, FL

☎️ (850) 229-8398

🌐 www.durenspigglywiggly.com

𝗦𝘁𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 is the spot to be!

Offering a friendly small-town atmosphere, St. Joe Bar is located in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe and it features cold drinks, your favorite football games and live music on the weekends!

This 3rd generation family business is where most locals hang out! Visit them soon and don’t forget to pick up any items you might need to celebrate the holidays in style!


Open Thanksgiving Day, at 3p!

 

𝗦𝘁𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲

📍305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

☎️ (850) 229-9912

📧 blowry7@yahoo.com

Businesses that (we know) are open on Thanksgiving


The White Marlin

602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 308-0938

Reservations Only!

https://www.facebook.com/TheWhiteMarlinRestaurant

 

Sand Dollar Café

208 Third St, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Holiday spread from 11a - 2p ET. We will be operating on a first come, first served basis. No reservations are necessary.

https://www.facebook.com/aan1970

 

The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille

 

414 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe, FL, United States, Florida

We will be opening for lunch on thanksgiving from 11 to 2:30!

https://www.facebook.com/TheBrickWallPSJ


 

Cape Trading Post

4975 Cape San Blas Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Our Thanksgiving day hours are from 7:30 til 2:00 Eastern Time.

https://www.facebook.com/cape.post

 

Scallop Cove

4310 Cape San Blas Rd Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Open 8am - 2 pm EST on Thanksgiving Day!

https://www.facebook.com/ScallopCove

Join us for Shop Gulf Saturday on November 26th. This will kick off our Shop Local campaign for the holidays.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to support the shops and businesses of Gulf County this holiday season.

﻿

Catch up with Chamber members that do not have a store front at City Commons 11am - 5pm for your unique gift buying experience!


Get out on November 26, and let's have the best Holiday season ever in Gulf County!


The City of Port St. Joe has set a date for the Downtown Maintenance Workshop which will be Tuesday, November 29 at 5 pm ET at the City Commissioners Chambers at 2775 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe.








Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 










