Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to declare an emergency in the hopes it can get more of the Eastpoint channel dredged.
The corps of Engineers will begin dredging the channel in early December from the Eastpoint boat ramp to Barber’s Seafood.
The county would like to add an additional 1400 linear feet that would make the entire channel navigable.
That would extend the project beyond Barber’s Seafood on the west and beyond Millender’s Trailer Park on the East.
The additional dredging would cost about 275 thousand dollars and would be funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The emergency declaration is needed because the dredging will begin in early December and the emergency declaration will allow the county to by-pass the lengthy bidding process and work more quickly to get the needed easement and agreements with affected property owners.
There are also several areas where sandbars exist which have blocked the old channel.
The county will have to hire a land-based contractor to remove sandbars and county staff have already sought bids from three local contractors.
The lowest bid for that work was Coastline Clearing and Development, LLC for $52,000.
