Franklin County is negotiating with the Dewberry and Associates engineering firm to oversee the proposed upgrades to Patton Drive in Eastpoint.
Patton Drive connects Highway 98 to Island Drive, and is a popular road for people who are heading to St. George Island.
Franklin County has received just over 54 thousand dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation’s County Initiative Grant Program to survey, design, permit, and prepare construction plans to widen and resurface the length of Patton Drive which is just over seven tenths of a mile.
The project will widen the road from the existing 10’ lanes to two standard 12’ wide travel lanes.
Roadway swales and ditches will also be regraded to improve drainage.
The entry of Patton Drive to Highway 98, which is known as the “Y” will also be made into a much sharper turn to keep people from driving onto Highway 98 without slowing down.
