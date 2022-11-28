Franklin County is applying for over a million dollars to replace the windows at Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola.
The county is applying for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant which are funded by FEMA and administered through a partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Franklin county initially sought money for three programs including security windows at the Franklin County Jail, and replacing the courthouse roof, but only the Weems windows replacement project passed the initial vetting process for the grant program.
If the grant is awarded, the grant will cover 90 percent of the just over 1-million-dollar construction cost.
Franklin county will be responsible for a 10% match of about 104 thousand dollars which will be paid from the Health Care Trust Fund.
