Franklin County has issued a Voluntary Evacuation order for most coastal areas of the county.
A VOLUNTARY Evacuation order has been issued for all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island and St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas prone to flooding and RV Parks.
The voluntary evacuation begins at 8:00 AM Thursday morning.
If you plan to shelter in place, please make sure all your needed supplies are on hand including medication, food, water, and pet supplies.
Franklin County Schools, County Offices and the Courthouse will be closed today and Friday.
Franklin County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and is currently activated to a Level 2.
Franklin County is currently under a TS Warning and a Surge Watch.
A VOLUNTARY Evacuation order has been issued for all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island and St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas prone to flooding and RV Parks.
The voluntary evacuation begins at 8:00 AM Thursday morning.
If you plan to shelter in place, please make sure all your needed supplies are on hand including medication, food, water, and pet supplies.
Franklin County Schools, County Offices and the Courthouse will be closed today and Friday.
Franklin County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and is currently activated to a Level 2.
Franklin County is currently under a TS Warning and a Surge Watch.
There is still some uncertainty as to where this storm is going to make landfall.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment