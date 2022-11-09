Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity wants to know how fast your internet is

Residents across Northwest Florida are being asked to conduct a speed test of their internet connection to help expand the state and local efforts to provide broadband to unserved and underserved areas.

 

Part of this effort is to map broadband speeds and availability throughout the state. 

 

The speed test entails using your internet connection at your home with any device.

 

By entering your address, it will send a signal between your device and the outside server thus measuring the speed of the signal.

 

Each speed test completed will help the Office of Broadband determine gaps to help expand the overall broadband infrastructure.

 

The link to take the speed test can be found at mywakulla.com.

 

Please visit the following web site to participate in the speed test:  https://expressoptimizer2.net/public/index.php?banner=null&entity=Florida&testtype=NDT&recordcounter=9430



