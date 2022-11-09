The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity wants to know
how fast your internet is.
Residents across Northwest Florida are being asked to conduct
a speed test of their internet connection to help expand the state and local
efforts to provide broadband to unserved and underserved areas.
Part of this effort is to map broadband speeds and
availability throughout the state.
The speed test entails using your internet connection at your
home with any device.
By entering your address, it will send a signal between your
device and the outside server thus measuring the speed of the signal.
Each speed test completed will help the Office of Broadband
determine gaps to help expand the overall broadband infrastructure.
The link to take the speed test can be found at
mywakulla.com.
Please visit the following web site to participate in the
speed test: https://expressoptimizer2.net/public/index.php?banner=null&entity=Florida&testtype=NDT&recordcounter=9430
