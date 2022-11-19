FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Val is a 2 yr old Pug/Aussie mix and couldn't be cuter. He is a happy and energetic boy who loves belly rubs once he gets to know you. He is a little shy at first so would do best in a relatively quiet home without a lot of new people coming and going. Val does well with other dogs so you are invited to make an appt for an interaction with your pooch if interested in adopting.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
