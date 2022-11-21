Franklin County Emergency Management Director Pam Brownell has announced that she will retire in early 2023.
Pam told commissioners this month that her last day on the job will be January 2nd, 2023.
She feels she needs to retire now for health reasons.
She began work with Emergency Management in 2005 as office manager and has held the position of Director since October of 2008, when she replaced Butch Baker.
She has recommended that the Board promote Jennifer Daniels to the position of Director, pointing out that the position of Director of Emergency Management requires specific training and experience that Jennifer Daniels has completed.
Also, both the State and Federal Grants, which fund over half of the Emergency Management department, is tied to staff having completed the Advanced Professional Development Series.
Jennifer holds her Florida Professional Emergency Manager certification and has completed the FEMA Public Assistance training as well.
Along with her advanced training she has 9 years of experience in the Emergency Management Field and 2 years of experience as the Deputy Director which include working Major Hurricanes Michael, Irma, & Hermine as well as the COVID 19 Pandemic.
The county said by policy it will advertise the position internally, so that any county employee who is qualified can apply for the job, though they expect that Jennifer is the only one who is qualified for the job.
